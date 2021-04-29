Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ISTR. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $22.10. 39,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Investar by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Investar by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

