InvestDigital (IDT) Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Million

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. InvestDigital has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $390,751.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00067890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00832198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00098319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001630 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 795,667,679 coins and its circulating supply is 117,059,426 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.