Investec Downgrades AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) to Hold

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVEVF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.