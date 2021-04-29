Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 26,558 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,050% compared to the typical daily volume of 640 put options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vaxart by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

