Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,704 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,445% compared to the average daily volume of 175 put options.

CRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,891,000 after purchasing an additional 648,987 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 621,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,342,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,088 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period.

Carter’s stock opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $106.44.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally.

