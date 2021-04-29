Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,472 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,559% compared to the average volume of 149 put options.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

FFIV stock opened at $186.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.28. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.