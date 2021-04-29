Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,313 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,934% compared to the typical volume of 274 call options.

TS traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $21.02. 5,085,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,041. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.16.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

