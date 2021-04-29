Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cohu Put Options (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 590 put options on the company. This is an increase of 993% compared to the average volume of 54 put options.

Several research firms have recently commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

