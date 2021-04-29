Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Short Interest Down 63.3% in April

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IVITF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,329. Invictus MD Strategies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Invictus MD Strategies Company Profile

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. invests in, acquires, and develops synergistic businesses in the cannabis industry in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cannabis and Fertilizers. It produces and sells medical cannabis; and plant fertilizers, nutrients, and other supplies for hydroponics, as well as operates medical clinics in Alberta.

