Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 103.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 590,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 42,786 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 128,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $551,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

