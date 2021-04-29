Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

INVH stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 760,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 229,270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 398,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 558,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 50,824 shares in the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

