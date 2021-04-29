Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

