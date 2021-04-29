IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.41 Million

Brokerages expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce $326.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $320.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.60 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $249.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 290.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $229.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $116.46 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.65.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

