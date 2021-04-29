iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $112.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.86.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of IRBT opened at $111.97 on Monday. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $52.72 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average is $100.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

