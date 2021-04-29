iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USXF. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

USXF opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

