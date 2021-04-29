iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,357 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for 12.1% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $88,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.00. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,207. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.15.

