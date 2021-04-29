iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $228.03. 791,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,160,289. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

