iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

IVV traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $418.26. The company had a trading volume of 460,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,050. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $420.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.39.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

