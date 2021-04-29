iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Lifted by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 34,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 453.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.58.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

