Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Isoray has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.77.

ISR opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,399,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 899,000 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Isoray by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 847,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 236,538 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Isoray during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Isoray by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 145,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Isoray by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 53,205 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

