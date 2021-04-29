J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $178.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,800 shares of company stock worth $9,190,294 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

