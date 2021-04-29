J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.79. The company had a trading volume of 804,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,804,994. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

