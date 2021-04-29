J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 1.2% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,188.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $84.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

