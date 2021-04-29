J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.07. 242,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,886,883. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.21.

