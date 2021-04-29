J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 0.9% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $386.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.07 and a 1-year high of $389.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

