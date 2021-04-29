J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $11.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $384.39. 67,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,363. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.01 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $381.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

