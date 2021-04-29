Jack in the Box Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $118.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $121.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,615 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

