Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 293 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $228.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

