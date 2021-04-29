Jag Capital Management LLC Has $847,000 Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $22,439,446.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,450 shares of company stock worth $25,601,281 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

