Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 14,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.