Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $111.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

