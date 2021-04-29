Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 72,918 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,918 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 964,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,914,000 after buying an additional 433,179 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 44.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.04.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $198.43. The company has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

