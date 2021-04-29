James Investment Research Inc. Acquires New Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,229,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

PCT stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.