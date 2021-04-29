James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

