James Investment Research Inc. Grows Position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

AP stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $132.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.