James Investment Research Inc. Has $193,000 Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,226,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000.

NYSE:AWI opened at $104.03 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $104.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.26, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Truist upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

