James Investment Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 114.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

STAY stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

