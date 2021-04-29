James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 12,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $71,880.00.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $72,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $25,640.00.

On Monday, April 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $28,480.00.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $131.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reading International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of Reading International at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

