Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives $47.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Jamf alerts:

NASDAQ:JAMF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. 301,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,519. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. Jamf has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Jamf had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $76.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jamf will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.