Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $6,773,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 160.9% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 597,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 368,518 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.49.

NYSE JHG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.30. 17,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,459. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

