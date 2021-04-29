Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 421.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Japan Tobacco stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.42. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Japan Tobacco will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JAPAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Japan Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Japan Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

