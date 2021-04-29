Jay Wells Sells 38,960 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $662,709.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00.

PRMW stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,014,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,205 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRMW has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

