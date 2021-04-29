Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Trading Up 4.2%

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.85. 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Jde Peets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jde Peets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.