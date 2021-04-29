Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Astellas Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Astellas Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

ALPMY opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.28). Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.03%.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.