JELD-WEN (JELD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect JELD-WEN to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. JELD-WEN has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect JELD-WEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. B. Riley upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

