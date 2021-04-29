Jet2 (LON:JET2) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JET2. Barclays started coverage on Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,482 ($19.36) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,334.82. Jet2 has a 52-week low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,524 ($19.91). The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

