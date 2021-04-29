JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. JetBlue Airways updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,970,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Vertical Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

