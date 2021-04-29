JMP Securities Boosts Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target to $190.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $157.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

PFPT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. CWM LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

