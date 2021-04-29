Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $46.33 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.1% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,387.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,296.01 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,154.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,898.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

