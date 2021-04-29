John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.54. 35,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. Company insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

